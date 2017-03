FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are seeking the identity of a man wanted for shoplifting.

The crime occurred on Friday at the Elite Wireless store located on Murfreesboro Road.

The suspect is accused of stealing three sets of Bluetooth headphones totaling nearly $600.

He left the scene in a 90s model red car, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. Information leading to an arrest can be worth a $1,000 reward.