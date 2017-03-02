Former Tennessee star Alvin Kamara flies up draft boards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Tennessee star Alvin Kamara says weighing in at 214 pounds was very important because teams had concerns over his size and durability.

Kamara also said he has interviewed with the Titans and the return game was a big topic.

On Wednesday, the Titans talked about adding to their return game in the draft.

Antonio Andrews is a free agent and the Titans could bring in Kamara as a third back because he adds an element on special teams.

The question is how high does he go? Kamara has started flying up draft boards with some even projecting as a first rounder.