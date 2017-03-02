Former EMS supervisor charged with drug theft

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former supervisor has been charged with the theft of fentanyl from the Cumberland County Ambulance Service, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI began investigating the theft in August 2016 and determined 47-year-old Randy Davidson was responsible for the crime.

Davidson was a supervisor for the organization and investigators believe he forged the service’s controlled substance records in an attempt to conceal the theft.

Davidson, of Crossville, was charged with two counts of theft under $1,000, one count of official misconduct and one count of forgery.

He was booked into the Cumberland County jail and held on a $40,000 bond.