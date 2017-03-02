Elderly woman dies in Henry County house fire

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An elderly woman was killed when she was unable to escape her burning Henry County home Wednesday morning.

The fire began at a home in the 1500 block of Lumber Road around 8:30 a.m.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew told News 2 the home was fully engulfed when first responders arrived at the home.

The victim was identified as Jane Cole, who was in her 90s and lived in the home by herself.

It appeared Cole got the front door of her home open but was unable to get out, according to the sheriff.

Belew said the fire was not suspicious and was not caused by heavy storms that came through the area earlier in the morning.

Belew did say there was no electricity to the home at the time the fire occurred.

No additional information was released.