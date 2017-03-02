Driver crashes into 2 utility poles on Charlotte Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Charlotte Pike in west Nashville was closed after a motorist crashed into two utility poles early Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on Charlotte Pike near White Bridge Road around 2 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the driver lost control while attempting to avoid an animal in the roadway and crashed into the poles.

Charlotte Pike was closed between White Bridge Road and Morrow Road.

The Nashville Electric Service is on the scene repairing the poles.

The roadway fully reopened around 4 a.m.

No additional information was immediately released.