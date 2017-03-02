Dave Loos to retire after 27 years at Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After 27 years as head coach at Austin Peay State University, the man known as “The Dean of the Ohio Valley Conference,” will be stepping down.

Dave Loos, who is the career leader in wins at Austin Peay with over 500, will officially announce his retirement on Monday at 11 a.m., according to the university.

Loos missed four games this season because of chemotherapy treatments as the Govs finished 11-19 and failed to get to the OVC tournament.

Loos turns 70 on Sunday, and finishes his career at Austin Peay with a 420-410 all-time record, four OVC conference tournament titles (tied for most all-time) and is the only coach to win OVC Coach of the Year five times.

In 2007, the court and the Dunn Center were named after Loos, who is without a doubt the greatest coach in school history.

