Clarksville Street Department offers free yard debris pickup

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Street Department will be offering free pickup of yard debris, leaves, and tree limbs as spring approaches.

The service period will begin on March 13 and end on April 10.

“This is a wonderful service that the City of Clarksville Street Department has been providing for years,” Mayor Kim McMillan said. “All our yards can do with a bit of spring cleaning, so I urge our citizens to closely follow the rules, make the call for debris removal and keep our City looking sharp.”

Yard debris must be placed in biodegradable paper bags or cardboard boxes and placed near the street but not in the street, according to a release from officials.

Tree limbs must be 6 feet or less in length in order to be picked up.

To have yard debris picked up, contact the Clarksville Street Department at 931-472-3353. Leave a message stating your address, how many biodegradable bags you have or if you have limbs. You may also email the same information to debris@cityofclarksville.com.