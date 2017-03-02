Carpet samples among evidence taken from murdered nurse’s apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 obtained a copy of the search warrant executed at a young nurse’s Nashville apartment after she was stabbed to death.

Tiffany Ferguson was killed Tuesday morning inside her rented unit at Wedgewood Park near Wedgewood and Eighth avenues.

During a search executed that day, Metro police’s investigative team took carpet samples, fingerprints, DNA evidence, and “additional evidence.”

Details on what the additional evidence was isn’t outlined in the search documents.

An arrest has yet to be made in the 23-year-old’s death. Authorities have released surveillance video of a man seen checking cars and apartment doors just before she was killed.

The man allegedly entered her apartment, took items out, and came back a second time, which is when they believe she was killed.

Metro police are still working to identify that man. If your recognize him or have any details about the case, call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Ferguson worked as a critical care nurse at Saint Thomas West. She graduated from University of North Alabama and is originally from Loretto, Tennessee.

Ferguson’s sister told ABC News Thursday morning that she was having problems with the lock on her door.

“Their door had been not closing great and maybe when Tiffany came in it was left unlocked and that’s how he got in,”

The owner of the condo told News 2 the locks were not in disrepair.

According to Ferguson’s sister, the nurse had been out the night before with her friends. She also says police have questioned several people so far.