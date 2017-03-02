Byron scores with 9 seconds left, Habs spoil Subban’s return

MONTREAL (AP) – Paul Byron scored the tie breaking goal with nine seconds left and Montreal edged the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Thursday night in P.K. Subban’s first game against the Canadiens since they traded him last summer.

Brendan Gallagher also scored and Carey Price made 24 saves as the Canadiens extended their winning streak to four games.

Ryan Ellis scored for the Predators before leaving with a lower-body injury. Pekka Rinne stopped 24 shots in defeat as Nashville had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Byron poked the puck away from Matt Irwin in the neutral zone and chased it down the length of the ice on a breakaway with time running out in the third period. Rinne got his body on Byron’s shot, but the puck trickled past him.