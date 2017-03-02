Bridgestone Arena serves as shelter during severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you are downtown and severe weather strikes you might be wondering where to go for a safe haven.

Bridgestone Arena is one of the city’s marquee buildings and has served as a shelter for severe weather on several occasions. Click here for a closer look at Bridgestone Arena policies and procedures.

“The tornados that came through town in 97 or 98 we were having a job fair inside you know we actually opened up our doors let people who were on downtown Broadway come in everybody came down to the event level stayed away from the glass during those tornados,” said Senior Vice President of Booking David Kells.

Whether there is an event in progress or an empty stadium on a night off, the staff at Bridgestone is ready to act at a moment’s notice.

News 2’s Joe Leadigham caught up with Vice President of Event Operations David Chadwell who showed him how officials would get people to safety in the first few minutes of an emergency.

According to Chadwell, ushers would direct people upstairs in the arena from their seats and then direct them down the concourse to the nearest stairwell.

In the event of an emergency, say a tornado a flood any kind of severe weather, it would be tough to find a safer place then Bridgestone Arena with the capacity to fit over 20,000 underground.

While Bridgestone is already considered one of Nashville’s safest places, that is expected to become official with the arena making a bid to become certified by the National Weather Service.

