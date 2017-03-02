Boat owners survey tornado damage at Four Corners Marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mother Nature unleashed her fury on Four Corners Marina Wednesday, taking no mercy as a tornado passed through the area.

“You’ve got to be tough when you’re a boater up against Mother Nature,” said Four Corners Marina employee Heather Hoover.

It was bad enough seeing the damage from the shoreline.

“It’s pretty bad, it’s pretty bad for safety wise, it’s pretty bad,” said Todd Loggins with Underwater Recovery Service.

The closer you get, really shows the magnitude of the tornado.

MORE: NWS confirms 5 tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee

“There is a lot of structural damage, a lot of wind damage,” Loggins said.

News 2 was along for the ride as several owners checked on their boats.

“How it happened and how it missed everything else but us,” boat owner Jane Baird asked.

As the tornado approached, Baird left her boat and rode out the storm with a friend instead.

“We could see the tornado coming and it just basically took the whole side of that dock, lifted it up and threw it on top of other boats,” she said.

Boat owner Chris Bostick captured video as the tornado approached.

“It is a devastation. We’ve got a lot lost but it could have been worse,” Hoover said.

Tow Boat U.S. will coordinate with other boat recovery companies to remove the damaged boats in the coming days.

“It looks worse than what it really is,” said Capt. Drew Fonte of Tow Boat U.S. “Probably anywhere from 12 to 15 boats that have suffered extensive damage.”

Two boats sank and hazmat crews put out booms to contain any oil or gas contamination.

Near the dock, the damage is significant with twisted metal and debris thrown everywhere. The wooden walkways known as fingers between each boat slip are weighted down, but even they were thrown about.

“Most of the boats just took glancing blows, minor straps, minor incidental stuff,” Fonte said.

The Metro Office of Emergency Management has closed off access to the docks for safety reasons, but that hasn’t stopped boat owners from coming out.

“I understand I would want too, but it’s not stable conditions right now,” Hoover said.

Hoover said if any boat owner wants to know the condition of their boat, please call the Marina office at 615-641-9523 and someone will go out on a boat and check for them.

The damaged boats and the ones that sank will be removed in the next few days, after the Marina’s insurance company surveys the damage.