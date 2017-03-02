2 more tornadoes confirmed after Wednesday’s severe storms

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two more tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service after Wednesday’s severe storms.

Officials said both touched down in Putnam County and are classified as EF-1. Further details on where they hit and their paths were not immediately released.

This brings the total to five for tornadoes that hit Middle Tennessee on Wednesday. The other three touched down in Davidson, Williamson, and Wilson counties. Each was classified as EF-1.

Heavy rain and hail were also reported in the storm line that moved from west to east beginning at 5 a.m. No injuries or deaths were reported, but the damage was widespread across nearly every county.

PHOTOS: Damage from severe storms on March 1