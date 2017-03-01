Woman’s truck picked up during storm with her inside

Click here to view all the videos in this story from your mobile device.

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A worker at Watertown’s sanitation department was forced to take cover in her truck as strong storms ripped through the area early Wednesday.

“As soon as I got in my truck, buckled in, got down there, it started,” Shannon Ervin recalled. “Everything kind of went black and stuff started flying everywhere.”

It wasn’t long though Ervin said until the storm actually picked up her truck with her inside.

“It picked my truck up. I was buckled in, but it scared me,” she told News 2.

Despite the terrifying moments, the convenience center where she would have been otherwise was thrown to the other side of the parking lot.

“I seen a bunch of stuff flying, and when it calmed down, I looked up here and when I did, I didn’t see it [the center],” Ervin said. “

The center Ervin works at was just one of at least 45 structures damaged in Watertown.

The National Weather Service is now working to determine if a tornado or straight line winds are to blame for the damage.

While the damage was extensive and a citywide power outage, Watertown’s mayor said it could have been a whole lot worse.

“Very thankful. Someone was looking out for us,” Mayor Mike Jennings said. “I know the people who had the damage are maybe hurting or whatever, but nobody was hurt and nobody was killed and we can all be thankful for that.”

Firefighters are also working to figure out if a house fire in Watertown earlier Wednesday was also connected to the storms.