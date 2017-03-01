Woman, granddaughter caught on boat as tornado rips through marina

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman and her young granddaughter were caught on a boat as a tornado ripped through the Four Corners Marina Wednesday morning.

Linda Manley said she grew up in Oklahoma and that she is used to severe weather.

“Tornado alley – this was as close as I’ve come in a long time,” she told News 2.

Manley was on her boat with her granddaughter when the storm moved over the Four Corners Marina Wednesday morning.

“We watched it lift up over our boat and land on the other side of the dock and it broke us and several other boats loose,” she said. “That was very scary. I have a three-year-old granddaughter on the boat with me, so it was very, very frightening.”

The boat owner said she heard the warnings, but just didn’t have time to pack up and leave.

“We knew something was going to happen – we just didn’t realize it was going to be right there,” she said.

The K dock at the marina suffered major damage after the top of the dock collapsed onto boats. The pier was split into, trapping people on their boats.

“It was actually better being on the boat because as you can see the dock is kind of gone,” Manley said. “So, if you had been on the dock, you would have been in the water and that would have probably been worse for you.”

Throughout the day, owners stopped by the marina to check on their boats.

Carolyn Dieterich’s boat was among those that was destroyed in the storm.

“It’s more than toppled. It’s lying on its side and it’s totaled,” she said, adding, “We are really, really, truly blessed that no one was hurt.”

There was also other damage and losses at the marina. A boat at the L dock flipped and started going underwater. A second story deck also collapsed at the Freedom Boat Club.

Leon Ewing said he just bought his boat in September. He said he’s still unsure whether it’s ok or not.

“It’s a mess down there,” he said. “I don’t see my boat, so either it was cut loose, or it broke loose, or it’s at the bottom of the lake.”

Insurance adjusters have already been on site, but it could still be some time before it is determined just how much damage was caused by the storm.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Antioch.

“Here in Davidson County, it was roughly a 7 mile long path from Cane Ridge area to the Marina with kind of sporadic damage up to 90 miles per hour,” said Larry Vannozzi with the National Weather Service.