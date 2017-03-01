Vols lose 3rd straight game 92-82 to LSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They were considered a bubble team just a few weeks ago, and now it seems like nothing can go right for the Tennessee Volunteers, losing to a 1-15 LSU Tiger team 92-82 Wednesday night.

The Vols were led by Grant Williams and Shembari Phillips, who each finished with 16 points as Tennessee took a four-point lead into halftime.

LSU rolled for the final 16 minutes of the game, earning just it’s second win in SEC play.

With their third straight loss, the Vols drop to 15-15 (7-10 in the SEC) and into 10th place.

Tennessee closes the regular season Saturday at home against Alabama.