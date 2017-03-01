U-Haul offers 30 days of free storage to people affected by storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to people affected by severe storms Wednesday morning that caused damaged through the region.

Residents who need the help can also use U-Box containers, which are portable and can either be picked up to take with you or stored at a secure warehouse.

U-Haul stores also offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks.

“As a member of these communities, it is important for U-Haul to offer a helping hand in times of distress,” U-Haul Company of Nashville president Jeffery Porter said.

He continued, “We are happy to provide a safe place for residents to store their belongings.”

Families seeking more information about free self-storage assistance or needing to make storage arrangements should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cool Springs

1691 Mallory Lane

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-372-0301

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hillwood Plaza

3741 Annex Ave.

Nashville, TN

615-356-2550

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mount Juliet

14535 Lebanon Road

Old Hickory, TN 37138

615-754-6246