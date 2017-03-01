U-Haul offers 30 days of free storage to people affected by storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to people affected by severe storms Wednesday morning that caused damaged through the region.
Residents who need the help can also use U-Box containers, which are portable and can either be picked up to take with you or stored at a secure warehouse.
U-Haul stores also offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks.
“As a member of these communities, it is important for U-Haul to offer a helping hand in times of distress,” U-Haul Company of Nashville president Jeffery Porter said.
He continued, “We are happy to provide a safe place for residents to store their belongings.”
PHOTOS: Damage from severe storms on March 1
Families seeking more information about free self-storage assistance or needing to make storage arrangements should contact:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cool Springs
1691 Mallory Lane
Brentwood, TN 37027
615-372-0301
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hillwood Plaza
3741 Annex Ave.
Nashville, TN
615-356-2550
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mount Juliet
14535 Lebanon Road
Old Hickory, TN 37138
615-754-6246