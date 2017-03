WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An EF-1 tornado hit just north of Franklin in Williamson County during severe storms Wednesday morning.

Weather officials say it traveled from near Fieldstone Park to Cool Springs Galleria.

The damage was all over. As of 4 p.m., officials say across the entire county, two buildings sustained major damaged, 52 with moderate damage, and just less than 500 with minor damage.