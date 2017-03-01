Strong storms move into middle Tennessee; several schools decide to open late

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Strong storms moved into middle Tennessee just after daybreak on Wednesday.

A tornado watch was issued for the area at 5 a.m. as a strong line of thunderstorms moved in from the west.

Several tornado warnings were issued in west Tennessee between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m.

Metro officials activated the Emergency Operations Center at 5 a.m. after Nashville was put at an “enhanced risk” for severe weather on Tuesday.

Several schools in middle Tennessee decided to open two hours late due to the threat of severe weather. Benton, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Humphreys, Hickman, Clarksville-Montgomery County, Robertson and Stewart County schools are all opening 2 hours late. Perry County schools are closed today. Get the updated list at wkrn.com/closings.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools said they noticed the storm was moving into the area quicker than they anticipated and made the call to delay schools since students would be loading and unloading from buses while the storm moved through the area.

As the storm moved into middle Tennessee, wind speeds were clocked at about 70 miles per hour in Henry County.

There have yet to be any reports of damage in middle Tennessee, but if you see something send pictures and video to pix@wkrn.com.

Power Pole down on East Wood near Eagle. Power pole down at Harrison St. — Henry County EMA (@HenryCountyEMA) March 1, 2017

Tree down across Cedar St in Paris, TN — Henry County EMA (@HenryCountyEMA) March 1, 2017