Storm damages area of Sunrise Circle in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sunrise Circle in Franklin took a beating during the storm Wednesday morning.

News 2 spoke with several people in neighborhood, including one family who took shelter in their closet.

“We were hunkered down in there. It blew this window completely out,” said Bill Hewgley.

The Hewgleys said they’ve never experienced anything like this before in the 18 years they’ve lived there.

They also said they heard a lot of wind, heavy rain, and crashing noises as items were broken.

