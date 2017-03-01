Schools director in Rutherford County calls parents about weather

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Director of Schools in Rutherford County sent out a robocall to all parents Wednesday after severe storms swept through the region.

Don Odom said his intention was to address some concerns the school district heard from parents about the weather.

He went on to say, in full:

We began monitoring the weather forecast as early as 4 a.m. At that time the storm front was crossing the Mississippi River and forecasters were predicting any possible severe thunderstorms would reach Rutherford County at approximately 9 a.m., which is after all schools would be open and bus routes were completed. If we had made the decision to delay school at that time, it would have meant that buses would have been on the road precisely when they were predicting the storm would hit our county.

At approximately 6 a.m., forecasters changed the prediction and said the storm was moving faster than expected. However, buses and students were already on the road and it was too late to delay schools because some buses begin their routes at approximately 5:30 a.m. This morning, our Transportation Office radio dispatch halted our buses at schools for a time and brought students inside until the storm front passed. When these types of weather situations change rapidly, parents are encouraged to determine whether to send their children to a bus stop, to drive them to school or keep them inside. I do want to commend our bus drivers, our school staff and parents for their diligence this morning to keep students safe. I also wanted to share with you our reasoning for not delaying schools this morning and apologize for inconvenience or worry that it caused you and your family. We are also excusing any tardies or absences related to the weather today. I appreciate your commitment and support of Rutherford County Schools, and I hope you have a good evening.