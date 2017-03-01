Predators acquire forward P.A. Parenteau

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While it seemed like the Nashville Predators were content to stand pat at the trade deadline, the team made a last second move, acquiring forward P.A. Parenteau from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a sixth round pick.

At 33-years-old, Parenteau played in 59 games for New Jersey this season, scoring 13 goals and dishing out 14 assists.

Parenteau will add some depth to the Predators forward position and provide a veteran presence as the team continues its run towards the playoffs.