Portland church heavily damaged in Wednesday’s storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A small church in downtown Portland, Tennessee, was heavily damaged during Wednesday’s storms.

High winds ripped the metal roof nearly completely off Solid Rock Ministries.

The church’s pastor, Hubert Scharklet Jr., was notified by police Wednesday morning that the church was damaged.

Once the roof was torn off, water poured into the ceilings, destroying just about everything inside.

The church pews, carpeting, and musical instruments all were damaged.

PHOTOS: Damage from severe storms on March 1

Michelle Mullen said the church is like home for her. Her father is the pastor, her mother a minister, and her 3 year-old son was baptized at Solid Rock Ministries.

“It’s just hard to see it in this condition,” said Mullen.

No one was inside the church when the storm hit.

Mullen tells News 2 the damage is heartbreaking, but that everything can and will be replaced.

“Our faith is strong that the church is not necessarily the building, but the people,” Mullen said.

The pastor of Solid Rock is working to find another facility to temporarily hold Sunday morning services, while the building is being repaired.