Nashville middle school’s roof damaged in severe storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a frightening morning for some students at DuPont Hadley Middle Prep.

As strong winds ripped through Old Hickory Wednesday morning, they hit the perimeter of the roof as students were arriving for the day.

Metro Schools sent out a release saying they actively monitored the weather this morning, but the weather pattern changed rapidly.

By 7:03 a.m., we were under a Tornado Warning and buses were already on the road while parents like Lacy Smith were on their way to work.

“I was actually headed to work and my son called me from the gym, and all you could hear is just like screaming in the background,” Smith told News 2.

She continued, “I hear, ‘nama, mama,’ and screaming in the background.”

Just before 8 a.m., the metal flashings, insulation boards, and roofing system peeled off the school, scattering debris across the ground and road below.

Students involved in tutoring and a Fun Company program were in the building around the time issues with the roof were reported.

Metro Schools officials told News 2 callout did go to parents prior to school starting and buses were redirected to drop off at the gym.

Students and faculty took cover in the gym as a precautionary measure, while crews assessed the damage. They soon discovered a broken gas line as well.

Officials say winds were so high it caused the HVAC unit on the roof to lift up, breaking the gas line to the unit in the process.

Maintenance technicians installed a valve in the gas line to repair the issue and also patched and secured the roof with a temporary fix.

A roofing company dropped off material for the repair. They plan to come back over the next couple of days to do a full restoration.

School officials said attendance is normally 90 percent, but Wednesday it was around 70 as some parents decided to keep their child at home.

Smith was among several parents that picked up their children early.

“I floored it here and then I get here and see roof tiles… I’m thinking the worse,” she said.

No one was injured.