Longest-serving Kroger associate retires after 63 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many people hope they can find a job they love and can stick with for years or even decades. An Ohio man did just that, and on Tuesday he hung up his apron for good after 63 years of working for Kroger.

Larry Arnold started working for Kroger on August 8, 1953. He was a week shy of his 16th birthday.

“It doesn’t seem like 63 years unless you think about it,” Arnold said.

For the last 30 years, he has worked in the dairy aisle. While co-workers were setting up his retirement party on Tuesday, customers stopped by to wish him well.

“I didn’t come for anything today, I only came to say goodbye to Larry,” regular customer Laura Barlow said.

Arnold said he even met his wife at Kroger. The couple has been married for 59 years.

As far as retirement, Arnold said he has some big plans, “I’m going to take up fishing again and if I can swing a golf club I’ll probably golf,” he said.