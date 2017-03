LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A La Vergne police officer was involved in an accident during a short pursuit Wednesday morning.

It happened after police responded to an armed robbery at the Cedar Glen Mobile Home Park at Fergus and Sand Hill roads.

According to a release, during a short pursuit, a police car was hit. The officer was not injured, but was taken to Stone Crest Medical Center as a precaution.

Two men have since been taken into custody.

Additional information was not released.