I-24 West in Murfreesboro shut down due to crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 24 West in Rutherford County is shut down Wednesday due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The accident was reported just before 4 p.m. near the Old Fort Parkway exit in Murfreesboro and all westbound lanes are closed. Traffic is backed up for several miles and is being diverted to alternate routes.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates the road will reopen to motorists by 6:30 p.m.

Eastbound traffic is not affected.

Additional information was not released.