Holly Bobo trial now to begin in July

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A judge decided Wednesday morning that the high-profile Holly Bobo trial will not begin until July.

Jury selection will begin in early April, which is when the trial was previously slated to begin in Hardin County.

Bobo was kidnapped from her West Tennessee home in April 2011. Her remains were found more than three years after her disappearance in 2014 by two farmers in Holladay, Tennessee, which is about 90 miles west of Nashville.

Zachary Adams, Dylan Adams and Jason Autry are all charged with raping and killing the then 20-year-old nursing student.

They all remain jailed.

