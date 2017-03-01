Forsberg has 2 goals, assist in Predators’ 5-4 OT win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Filip Forsberg scored 2:45 into overtime and the Nashville Predators came back to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.

Forsberg had a goal and an assist in the final nine minutes of the third period to lead the Predators back from a 4-2 deficit. Forsberg has 10 goals and four assists during a six-game point streak.

Ryan Johansen, Colin Wilson and Mike Fisher also scored for the Predators.

Kyle Okposo, Brian Gionta and Jake McCabe each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres. Evander Kane also scored and Robin Lehner made 36 saves. Buffalo has lost four in a row.