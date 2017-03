NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The former vice mayor of Nashville has died at the age of 65 due to kidney failure.

Jay West, also a former Metro councilman, died Wednesday.

He served as vice mayor in the 90s and is the son of former mayor Ben West, most recently working as the Executive Director of the County Officials Association of Tennessee.

West had been sick for some time and was recently admitted to Tristar Centennial Medical Center.