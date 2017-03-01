Family with disabilities displaced by severe storms in Brentwood

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WRKN) – A family, all with disabilities, can’t live in their home after it was damaged by Wednesday’s tornado.

Williamson County was one of the hardest hit counties in Middle Tennessee where an EF-1 tornado touched down. Nearly 500 buildings were damaged.

Karen, Chuckie, and DeeDee Steiner live in the home their parents bought in 1974. They rarely leave the home as Chuckie and DeeDee are immobile and need helping eating, dressing, and moving.

Their sister Karen lives with and takes care of them, but she is legally blind. Another sister, Joan Quick, lives on the property and also helps out.

She says Wednesday morning, she awoke to tornado sirens.

“About that time, it felt like the house was bouncing,” Joan told News 2. “I was like, No! Oh please God please! Don’t take me and the house.”

She says as quickly as the hail, rain and wind came, it stopped.

“Then I looked outside and all I saw were trees around the house,” Joan said. “And I couldn’t see my brother and sisters’ house.”

Joan says she ran next door and saw trees all over the house, damaging the roof and ceiling, but luckily, no one was hurt.

PHOTOS: Damage from severe storms on March 1

She told News 2 she knows if the trees would have crashed into the home, Chuckie and DeeDee wouldn’t have been able to get out without help.

“I’m just glad everybody’s OK,” Joan said. “The house can be fixed, repaired or replaced but people can’t. So I’m just glad we’re all safe.”

The family then called their nephew, David Wright, at his home in Hunstville, Alabama.

“They said a tornado hit and I knew I had to come up here,” Wright told News 2. “I knew they couldn’t help themselves so we cut down what trees we could.”

But Wright worries about the days ahead. It will be difficult physically and emotionally for his family. They rely on the equipment installed in the home and they rarely leave because they’re unable to drive.

“They’ll be pulled from their element,” he said. “Knowing that it’s not just going to be a day or two. It’s going to be very difficult.”

The American Red Cross is helping the family, but Wright estimates his family will be out of their home for several weeks.

Sunset Hills Baptist Church is collecting funds for the family. Click here if you would like to donate.