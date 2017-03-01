Downed trees drop power lines during storm in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clean up continues in Clarksville as crews work to lift power lines that tipped over.

The number of downed trees proved to cause major problems after severe storms swept through the mid-state early Wednesday morning.

The city contracted work to local lawn care businesses to get things up and running smoothly once again.

“We’re having to cut up all the trees, clean up all the debris, chip it up, and take it back,” said Jeremy Ford with Burnetts Tree Service.

Crews told News 2 they will likely be working into the night.