Do You Know Middle Tennessee severe weather history?

There are several videos inside this report. Click here to view them if accessing the page via a mobile device.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — How much do you know about Middle Tennessee severe weather history?

Feb. 26 through March 4 is Severe Weather and Flood Preparedness Week in Tennessee and News 2 is sharing some of Middle Tennessee’s biggest historical weather moments.

Do you know when the largest tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee occurred?

Do you know where or when the strongest tornado in Middle Tennessee history occurred?

Do you know when the deadliest tornado in Middle Tennessee history occurred?

Don’t miss our Did You Know segments each day this week on News 2 at 5 p.m.