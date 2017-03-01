Looney’s apology for no storm delay in Williamson draws mixed reactions

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A tweeted apology from a Middle Tennessee superintendent for not delaying school openings while a possible tornado tore through his district is getting mixed reactions in Williamson County.

In his apologetic tweet, Dr. Mike Looney said, “We expected it to arrive later this morning during the school day.”

That was little consolation to 18-year-old senior Anna Mezera, who was on her way to Independence High School before her mother urged her to head back to their Spring Hill home.

“While I was driving the wind was blowing so hard that my car started to skid into oncoming traffic,” the still shaken senior told News 2. “I swerved out of the way and I just prayed that I would get home safely.”

Mezera, who is an Advanced Placement student at Independence and the daughter of a former school board chair, minced no words in how she felt about schools not being delayed because of the storms.

“Personally, I find that unfair that he would force us to go to school even in dangerous situations like that,” she said.

Some support for Dr. Looney’s decision came from a parent with three school kids who has been a critic of the superintendent.

“I don’t usually find myself in defense of Dr. Looney, but I don’t think it is necessarily his job to forecast the weather and make those determinations,” said Julie Mauck, who ran unsuccessfully for a Williamson County School Board seat last year. “As a parent, as I was hunkered down in the closet with my kids and dogs, it never occurred to me to check with the county as to whether I send my kids to school or not. If they are not safe I keep them home.”

Dr. Looney’s office declined an on camera interview saying the apologetic tweet spoke for itself.