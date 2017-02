NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A car hit a pole in east Nashville and caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Litton Avenue near the intersection with Bronte Avenue.

According to Metro police, an officer was able to extinguish the fire with his extinguisher before it spread.

The woman driving the car was not hurt and the pole was not damaged.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.