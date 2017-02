NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was found in a condo in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood after reportedly being assaulted.

The woman was found at a condo on Wedgewood Park just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Metro Police said the woman was stabbed. She did not call police, but the person that found her made the call.

No other details have been released.