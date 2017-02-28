UT hires John Currie as Athletics Director

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee confirmed John Currie will become the new athletic director.

Currie is currently the director of athletics at Kansas State. He has been at the university since May 2009. K-State received more than $200 million in cash contributions for athletics during his time at the university.

Currie led ticket initiatives that led to 36 football games to be sold out. The Wildcats won nine NCAA individual titles and 50 Big 12 titles

He served as the chair of the Big 12 ADs in 2013-2014, and was awarded the 2013 Bobby Dodd AD and 2013 UnderArmour AD of the Year award. He is also a member of the NCAA Division I Administrative Cabinet.

Currie is a graduate of Wake Forest and Tennessee. He received a master’s in Sports Management in 2003.