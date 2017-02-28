Tuesday marks 6 years since Bedford County teacher disappeared

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tuesday marks six years since a Bedford County teacher disappeared.

Shelley Mook was last seen on February 28, 2011 after dropping off her young daughter at her estranged husband’s Shelbyville home.

Her car was later found burning in a field.

Mook’s estranged husband has been the only person of interest in the case, but he has never been charged in her disappearance.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation still has the case.

Anyone with information about the case should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Click here for more information on Shelley Mook’s disappearance.