Toddler with heart defect invited to high school prom

BOWLING GREEN, Va. (WRIC) – It’s unusual for a 2-year-old to go as a plus-one at a high school prom, but faced with life-threatening medical challenges, every moment counts for Finn Blumenthal and his family.

Finn was born with a congenital heart defect, spending eight months in the hospital and surviving ten surgeries. Now, he is saying yes to every invitation life brings, even though he hasn’t even started preschool.

In search of a meaningful way to spend prom night, Caroline High School senior Taylor Schafer reached out to her friends on Facebook. Finn’s mother, Kelly Blumenthal saw the post.

“I said, ‘He’s available and he’s got a tux!’” Blumenthal recalled, laughing.