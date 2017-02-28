Tennessee lawmakers respond to Trump’s speech to Congress

Congressman Jim Cooper

“An effective speech. I am glad he’s finally learning to act presidential. The best moments were honoring our fallen warrior and calling for unity. But he needlessly polarized issues like health care and immigration which still have bipartisan solutions. He also ducked completely how to pay for his plans.”

Congressman Diane Black

“President Trump campaigned on a promise of making America great again, and tonight he offered a bold, uplifting vision for how to reach that goal – one that every American can share in. His commitment to patient-centered health care solutions, his acknowledgment of the need for pro-growth tax reform, and his reference to the importance of school choice for parents and students were an encouraging reminder of how far we have come from the failed policies of the last eight years,” said Congressman Diane Black. “While the President’s words tonight were important, I am most impressed with his actions. I sat in this same chamber and listened to President Obama deliver eloquent speeches and lofty promises, but the reality never matched the rhetoric. In contrast, President Trump has already taken meaningful steps to reduce the regulatory burden on families and businesses, strengthen our national security, and restore a culture of life that protects our voiceless unborn. Tonight’s speech bolstered my confidence that our unified Republican government can act on this historic opportunity and deliver real change for the American people.”

Congressman Steve Cohen

“We should be focusing on creating good-paying jobs, restoring faith in our criminal justice system, fine-tuning the Affordable Care Act, and improving educational opportunities. We should be increasing funding for programs that are vital for the health and well-being of my constituents and so many people across the country such as food stamps, Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) programs, energy assistance and community health care centers. We should be protecting the environment and addressing the undeniable threat of global warming. Unfortunately, based on what we heard from the President tonight, I fear we may see the opposite. The President’s plan to increase defense spending to historic levels will likely result in cuts to these important programs and services. I don’t feel that this apparent billionaire who lives a lifestyle of the rich and famous understands, much less is trying to serve, the middle class who often live paycheck-to-paycheck and find themselves in need a helping hand.”