Teen shocked to learn traffic stop was part of surprise promposal

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager stopped and ticketed Monday night by the Henry County sheriff was shocked to learn that it was actually part of a surprise promposal.

Sheriff Monte Belew sent News 2 video showing the traffic stop involving Emma Hawkins.

As Hawkins is told she is being issued a ticket, the sheriff tells her to read it out loud.

“Prom ticket for Emma Hawkins,” she reads. “Hunter Fletcher wants to know will you go to prom with me?”

After signing the ticket and agreeing to go to prom with Fletcher, the sheriff let her go.