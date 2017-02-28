StormTracker detailed update on severe weather for Tuesday night, Wednesday

Strong storms could produce damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes across northwest middle Tennessee late Tuesday, and all of Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.

Starting Tuesday night and Wednesday morning after midnight, strong storms could push into the northwest parts of Middle Tennessee.

The Storm Prediction Center has updated the risk to “Enhanced” from Paris to Dover, and “Slight” for the Clarksville area for late tonight through sunrise on Monday.

This first round of storms may reach Nashville, but weaken somewhat.

HOWEVER, on Wednesday, a second round of storms ahead of a cold front will affect all of Middle Tennessee during the daytime hours. An “Enhanced Risk” covers most of Middle Tennessee.

An “Enhanced Risk” means severe weather is expected to be widespread, with damaging winds, hail, and possibly tornadoes.

Models vary on the exact timing of the second wave of storms so our “Preliminary Timeline” covers a wide range of times, which overlap one another. However all storms should be out of Middle Tennessee by sunset.

We have raised the tornado threat to “Medium”.

Here are the exact words from the Storm Prediction Center:

“Strongest storms will have potential to produce all severe hazards including a few tornadoes, especially during the daytime hours, as cells move rapidly eastward/northeastward along and ahead of the advancing cold front.”