Parts of Ky. under Tornado Watch as Nashville prepares for storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The storms could produce damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes in the northwest area of the region overnight and all across the mid-state on Wednesday. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Several counties in Kentucky were placed under a Tornado Watch late Tuesday night until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Keep an eye on the latest advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Metro officials said they’ll be activating the Emergency Operations Center at 5 a.m. after Nashville was put at an “enhanced risk” for severe weather.

Forecasters say the timing of the system could happen anywhere from 6 a.m. to noon, meaning morning commutes could be affected.

This activation will pull together key assets from multiple departments, including the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Emergency Communications Center, Metro Nashville Public Schools, Metro Police Department, Metro Public Works, Metro Water Services, Nashville Electric Service, and Nashville Fire Department.

All of the storms should leave the area by sunset.

Thursday will be cooler with lows in the mid-30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s under partly sunny skies.

A secondary front will drop temperatures a little lower on Friday when highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees despite a good deal of sunshine.

Dry and milder weather looks to be the rule next weekend.