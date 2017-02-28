Police: Woman who jumped from I-24 overpass may have killed son

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say a woman who jumped from an Interstate 24 overpass on Monday may have shot and killed her adult son beforehand.

Jesse Heslep was found dead inside a home in the 100 block of Fairwood Court in Smyrna around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Earlier in the day, his 55-year-old mother, Lisa Heslep, died after she jumped into traffic on I-24 at Waldron Road. The roadway was shut down for hours as authorities investigated.

Police now say they believe she is a suspect in her 25-year-old son’s murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who feels like they may need help, can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The line is open 24/7.