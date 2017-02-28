News 2 receives outline of Trump’s speech to Congress

News 2 will livestream President Trump’s speech beginning at 8 p.m. Central. Watch on air or right here in this story. Click here if you can’t see the video player above.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – So what is the President going to say Tuesday night in his historic first address to Congress?

An outline that may be likened to talking points has been circulated in Republican circles, and one has been obtained by News 2.

We’ll see if the President sticks to this or if supporters pick up on the outline. Here is what was sent to us:

PRESIDENT’S ADDRESS TO A JOINT SESSION OF CONGRESS

The President is committed to keeping his promises to the American people.

He has already saved taxpayers millions of dollars by renegotiating promises, and will save billions more on contracts all across government.

We have undertaken a historic effort to roll back over-burdensome regulations.

The President has begun the process of draining the swamp of Washington corruption.

He has cleared the way for pipeline construction and withdrew the country from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Looking forward, the President will lay out an optimistic vision for the nation with a focus on the government putting the interests of the American people first.

There is a renewed spirit of optimism sweeping the country.

We are thinking like Americans again – dreaming big, building and undertaking monumental tasks and solving enormous problems.

But we must work together – across party lines – to do it.

We must restart the engine of America’s economy.

American businesses are being crushed under an avalanche of taxes and regulations.

We must make it easier for companies to do business in America.

We will deliver historic tax reform so that American businesses can compete and thrive.

The middle class must get tax relief.

We must have fair trade for our workers – foreign countries can no longer be allowed to tax our exports while shipping goods into our country for free.

We must protect our workers by enforcing our immigration laws, and it is time to implement a merit-based immigration system.

We will be guided by two core rules: Buy American, and Hire American.

Our people must have access to quality, affordable healthcare of their choosing.

Congress must repeal Obamacare and replace it with a system that expands choice, increases access and lowers costs.

Americans with pre-existing conditions must have coverage, and we must smooth the transition for Americans currently in the exchanges.

Our governors must have flexibility and resources they need to ensure no one slips through the cracks.

Americans must have the freedom to purchase health insurance in a national marketplace – it is time for competition that benefits consumers.

We must eliminate the burdensome approval process for life-saving drugs so that more lives can be saved.

Every parent deserves a choice, and every child deserves a chance.

Education is a civil rights issue – every child must have access to a quality education, no matter their zip code.

Our disadvantaged youth, including millions of African-American and Latino children, deserve access to good schools and great teachers.

We want to help our children break the cycle of poverty, and education is the key.

Every family deserves the opportunity to live in peace and safety in their homes and communities.

We must break the cycle of violence in our cities.

To accomplish this, we must support our men and women in law enforcement. They deserve our respect and appreciation.

For our people to be truly safe, our men and women of the military must have the tools they need to prevent – and, if they must, win – a war.

And when our veterans come home, they must be taken care of.

Looking abroad, an America First policy calls for robust engagement with the world in areas of mutual interest.

We support NATO, but our partners must meet their financial obligations.

Our strategic partners around the world must play meaningful roles in operations and help cover the costs.

We must learn from the mistakes of the past that have led to so much destruction around the world.

We are prepared to forge new partnerships where our interests align. We are looking for partners in peace.