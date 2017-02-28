Nashville DREAMer hopes president’s speech sorts out immigration questions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As President Donald Trump is poised to give his first address this evening to Congress, many members of Nashville’s undocumented immigrant community will be watching. hoping to have lingering questions answered about themselves and their families.

One of them is Angelica Gonzalez who is a part-time Middle Tennessee State student while working as an assistant with the Ozment law office on Murfreesboro Road.

“I have homework to do, but I will be seeing what happens online and then watch it later,” she told News 2.

Angelica came to the United States when she was 8-years old as the daughter of undocumented immigrants who eventually settled in the Nashville suburb of La Vergne.

“I am one those referred to as a ‘DREAMer,’ Angelica added.

It is the term often used to describe her official status as DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) which allows her to remain in the United States with good behavior while attending school.

“I did not even know I was a ‘DREAMer’ until I was about 16-17 and other students in high school were applying to college,” said Anglica.

Under DACA, she was not eligible for federal financial aid “so I go a little at a time with what I can afford.”

She hopes to hear some answers tonight from the president about the DREAMers who have recently been arrested by federal immigration officials, but she was happy to hear that several dreamers are expected to be guests of Democratic lawmakers in the audience tonight for President Trump’s speech.