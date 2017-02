MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are investigating after several shots were reportedly fired in one neighborhood Monday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Second Avenue and East Castle Street around 10 p.m.

They found two live rounds and one shell casing in the street.

A witness later told an officer he saw a car stop in the intersection while someone fired rounds into the air from the passenger seat.

Murfreesboro police say the investigation is ongoing.