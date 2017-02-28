Metro school bus damaged in hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro school bus crash shut down a lane of Murfreesboro Road Tuesday morning.

According to witnesses at the scene, a vehicle hit the bus and then left the scene just before 6:30 a.m.

The bus’s windshield and passenger side mirror were broken. The grill was also missing from the bus.

No one was hurt and no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Metro school bus crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: WKRN Photo: WKRN Photo: WKRN Photo: WKRN