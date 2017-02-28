Investigators hope billboards will help solve man’s 2010 murder

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Beginning this week, billboards across Clarksville will feature a photo of a man whose skeletal remains were found in 2010.

Investigators don’t know a lot about Steven Davies, besides he once served in the Navy, kept to himself and didn’t have family in Tennessee.

“I think with Clarksville being a military city, we certainly owe it to a veteran to bring some justice to his life and to the end of his life,” said Kaye Jones with Montgomery County Crime Stoppers.

Davies’ skeletal remains were found in a wooded area off Terminal Road in Clarksville on July 20, 2010.

The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide, but investigators have not said how Davies was killed.

“Sometimes you can give too much information out and it doesn’t help bring information back in,” explained Jones.

Investigators told News 2 was homeless at the time of his murder and was living in an area around Terminal Road and behind the old Kmart on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

“Our veterans are the core of who we are in Clarksville and everyone is special. No one should die this way, but we know this is a veteran who has served our county and many of our veterans are living homeless in our county and are in need of services,” said Jones.

Police said someone recently left an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers about Davies’ murder. They hope that person will be able to share more information.

“Someone out there knows something. Our homeless community is like everyone else – they have a network – maybe some of them might have known him and might have known what went on,” said Jones.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

To leave anonymous information in this case, you can submit at 931-645-TIPS or online at p3tips.com.