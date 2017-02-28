Former Nat’l Guard sergeant accused of stealing $129K in government property

LINDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A sergeant with Army National Guard was indicted by a grand jury on theft charges on Monday, and he was taken into custody Tuesday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Dave Pendleton is accused of stealing over $129,000 in government property.

The TBI began investigating Pendleton alongside the Army National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in August 2015. At the time, the sergeant was stationed in Perry County.

During the course of the investigation, agents reportedly developed information that between July 2014 and August 2015, while serving as a supply sergeant, Pendleton was responsible for the theft of approximately $129,369 worth of government property, including aviation and vehicle fuel, and equipment.

Further investigation revealed he used his county-issued gas key in July and August 2015 while working as a deputy with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. He allegedly purchased gas for his personal vehicle.

The TBI says agents also learned that while employed as a deputy, Pendleton arrested an individual on May 18, 2015, and confiscated a weapon. That weapon was never entered into evidence and was last seen in Pendleton’s possession.

Authorities reported Pendleton is no longer an employee of either the Perry County Sheriff’s Office or the Army National Guard.

He was indicted Monday with one count of theft over $60,000 and five counts of official misconduct.

Pendleton was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Perry County jail on a $25,000 bond.