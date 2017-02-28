Family needs help giving McMinnville veteran final resting place

McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of a McMinnville veteran needs help giving the soldier his final resting place.

Thomas “Tommy” Bonner died 11 days ago from cancer. Since his death, his body has been at the High Funeral Home.

His niece Lynn Pleasant told News 2 the family does not have the money to bury Bonner.

She said she has started a GoFundMe account, and at first only a few people donated, which she said was disappointing since veterans are supposed to be honored and it seemed like no one cared.

Donations have since started coming in, but the family is still the $6,000 needed for a funeral.

Bonner was a Private E2 with the U.S. Army and served in Germany.